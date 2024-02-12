Pure Protein continues to spice up the snack aisle with the launch of its Sweet Chili flavored Popped Crisps. Sweet Chili Popped Crisps are now available on Amazon alongside the brand’s protein-packed Hickory Barbeque Popped Crisps, Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps, and savory Cheesy Crackers.

Protein snacks are an accelerating category within the healthy snacking sector, and consumers are hungry for spicier, more flavorful snack options that satisfy their crunchy cravings. Sweet Chili is a familiar, in-demand flavor profile that delivers a hint of heat and a sweet and sour tang—and staves off hunger with 12 grams of protein per bag.

"We know people want to make better choices that won’t undo the hard work they put in at the gym and in other areas of their lives. Our latest product innovations offer great-tasting, high protein versions of their favorite snacks in trending, familiar flavors for an easy win,” said Alex Fishman, brand marketing director, Pure Protein. “These little daily wins can add up to big changes in people’s physical and mental health.”

Sweet Chili Popped Crisps are a gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO snack that is popped and never fried.

Popped Crisps and Cheesy crackers round out Pure Protein’s growing portfolio of savory healthy snacking options. For consumers with more of a sweet tooth, Pure Protein debuted its TikTok-famous Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars at Walmart last year in four-count boxes. Both flavors will soon be available on Amazon in 12-count boxes.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to our new Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars—two trending flavors that resonate with health-conscious Gen Z and millennial consumers looking to celebrate the little wins, such as choosing a more nutritious snack option,” said Fishman. “Following our successful launch at Walmart and in grocery, we’re making these popular flavors available on Amazon in larger 12-count quantities, making it easier than ever to stock up and save.”

For more information on Pure Protein products, visit 1440foods.com.