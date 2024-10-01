Tamalitoz has announced its latest addition to its line: Churro Chocolate Caliente Palomitaz. Palomitaz, which comes from “palomitas”—or popcorn—in Spanish, is the newest snack from the Mexican candy company flooding the aisles of major American retailers.

“While imagining and daydreaming about our new Palomitaz flavors, I wanted something that evoked an experience unique to Mexican joy. This took me straight to the memory of indulging in a cup of hot chocolate and churros at the markets of Coyoacan or walking in the streets of the park in Polanco, Mexico. It is happiness food in its highest expression,” says Jack Bessudo, co-founder of Sugarox Candy Studio.

Churro Chocolate Caliente Palomitaz Popcorn swirls together the Mexican flavor pairing of hot chocolate and churros into one recipe. Mexican hot chocolate is rich with more layers of spice and chili heat. After hours of taste testing in the Sugarox Candy Studio, Bessudo and his team chose to use cocoa powder instead of rolling the popcorn in melted chocolate. The popcorn is also blended with a dusting of cinnamon sugar, a little Guajillo Chili Powder, and a touch of sea salt.

To learn more about Tamalitoz by Sugarox, visit it online and follow along on Instagram. Tamalitoz’ range of spicy-sweet confections, are available online at Amazon and select retailers and grocers such as Whole Foods, Target, HEB, Buc-ees, Michael’s, At Home, and more.

Related: Spicy Tamalitoz explodes onto the U.S. candy scene