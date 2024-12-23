By Tom Newmaster

The Pentawards have become the seminal event that honors each year’s packaging design trends, and sets a new tone for the new year as the industry continues to evolve. Now in its 18th year, the Pentawards welcomed over 2,000 entries from more than 60 countries.

Rebrands, as we all know, are vital for appealing to both existing and new generations. This year’s Pentawards recognized a number of brands for their success in delivering exciting innovations in the marketplace by way of their packaging.

The other subcategory for this classification is connected or smart packaging. This highly relevant technology has been with us since the surge of digital QR codes. These on-pack images enable customers to connect to information about a brand’s product simply by capturing the digital marker on their cell phones. Consumers can receive curated product information via video, text, or sometimes even email, to experience two-way digital communication. QR codes also allow brands to communicate with consumers to announce product recalls, food safety information, and special promotions.

One of the biggest winners is consumer packaged goods. Why? Connected packaging enables brands to:

Personalize engagement with consumers

Deliver product transparency and authentication

Collect data

Deliver real-time information

One of the the standouts in the Pentawards’ branding and connected packaging category for 2024 is Pastiglie Leone - La Dolce Vita, Platinum Winner.

An Italian national icon and part of the country’s sweets culinary scene since 1857, Pastiglie Leone sought a rebranding after they realized their packaging wasn’t resonating as well with international shoppers as they hoped. To remedy this, the designers took inspiration from the original Leone factory and also from the streets of Turin, the home of Leone. The resulting packaging was reimagined to capture the attention of consumers worldwide who seek “sensory escapes.” The rebrand is reportedly chic, playful, and modern with a range of background colors and bold metallic fonts that both complement the flavors inside, while conjuring depictions of historical Italian imagery, giving the package more stature and recognition. Flavors run the gamut from mint and lemon to blueberry, strawberry, and more.





In this highly varied category are loud, disruptive, artful, and sometimes quiet standout offerings. I look forward to seeing how these innovative products play out with shoppers—the ultimate deciders—in 2025.

About Tom Newmaster, FORCEpkg

Tom Newmaster has 30+ years of experience in CPG branding and package design. Currently, he is owner/partner at FORCEpkg, a branding and packaging design agency that has created and won awards for a variety of large, small, and startups alike.

Newmaster has helped launch brands across multiple categories, with work for The Hershey Company, Haleon (formerly Pfizer/GSK), Stoner Car Care, and Zippo. He has helped launch new products in areas such as fresh produce, frozen food, confectionery, household cleaning, and nutritional supplements, to name a few.

Known as “Mr. Reality Check,” Newmaster has become a unique voice for his industry. Calling out the truths in popular narratives, Tom tackles everything from design trends to packaging’s role in sustainability.

In addition to his work with FORCE, Newmaster has spent the past 12 years shaping the creative minds of burgeoning designers at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design (PCAD). He was also named Graphic Design USA’s “Educator to Watch” in 2020.

To learn more about Tom Newmaster and FORCEpkg, visit forcepkg.com.

