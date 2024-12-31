Mars, Incorporated, maker of snacking, food and pet products, and services, has announced its inclusion in Fast Company's fourth annual Brands That Matter list in the Family of Brands category. The list honors brands and individuals that resonate with individuals and communities in a profound way. Through captivating branding and marketing efforts, companies like Mars and nonprofits have established relevance and impact on culture.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the second year in a row and I want to thank and celebrate all our Associates across Mars who made this possible," says Anton Vincent, president, Mars Wrigley North America & Global Ice Cream – a division of Mars, Incorporated. "Their passion, vision and dedication are the driving force behind the purpose-driven work we do to create products and services that people and their pets love. At Mars, we prioritize long-term decision-making and planning for the future, and this recognition reflects our continued commitment to build the world we want tomorrow, starting with how we do business today."

Highlights that contributed to this year's recognition include:

Work with the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund as well as partnerships with Greenville College Access and the Attainment Network to provide nutritious meals for families, facilitate college enrollment and retain local talent in Greenville, MS—home to Ben's Original for more than 45 years.

Expanded access to veterinary career opportunities through programs and partnerships with organizations like Diversify Veterinary Medicine Coalition and National Association of Black Veterinarians.

Support for farmers transition to healthy soil practices with training and funding through the Nutro brand's Greater Ground initiative.

An impact on prisoners and unadoptable pets through Royal Canin North America's sponsorship of the Puppies for Parole program and partnership with Uber Pet to help cat owners overcome transportation barriers with free rides through their Take Your Cat to the Vet initiative.

Skittles Pride celebrations which included candy packaging that doubled as a gateway to LGBTQ+ stories.

"We're so proud to award such a wide variety of honorees this year and shine a spotlight on leading marketing executives," says Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief.

Fast Company's Brands That Matter awards are open to companies of any size, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Applications are judged on their emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, clarity, and originality.

