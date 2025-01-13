This Valentine's Day, Ferrara's Brach's candy brand is hoping to inspire consumers to connect with their loved ones with the launch of its new Conversation Hearts Go Global. The heart-shaped candy features sentimental sayings from around the world, including more than 30 expressions in 13 different languages.

Sixty-two percent of candy-buying Valentine’s Day celebrators are interested in new types of conversations hearts. Of those, 74% are interested in different flavors, and 73% are interested in different sayings. The globally inspired twist on classic conversation hearts also features a blend of six flavors, including four new flavors—Passion Fruit, Piña Colada, Mango, and Peach—as well as the return of Strawberry and Blueberry.

“Valentine’s Day this year falls on a four-day weekend for some, and while you may or may not be able to take a romantic trip to Paris or Italy, the new Brach's Conversation Hearts Go Global are here to help you celebrate the holiday in a fun, meaningful way,” says Chad Womack, director of Brach's Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “Whether you’re planning a getaway, baking, decorating or simply enjoying some self-care this Valentine’s Day, Brach's Conversation Hearts have always been a timeless treat.”

Brach's is continuously evolving to reflect how consumers interact with each other. The brand makes up 53% of the conversation hearts market share and produces more than 8 million pounds each year to help consumers foster heartfelt connections.

In addition to Conversation Hearts Go Global, Brach's is back with its heart-shaped lineup this Valentine’s Day. Brach's new Conversation Hearts Go Global, Tiny Conversation Hearts, Large Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks Conversation Hearts, and other seasonal treats are available now at retailers nationwide.

