Goo Goo Cluster, the Southern heritage candy brand, has announced Laurie Spradley as its new president. Laurie, who joined the company in 2017 as VP of operations and brand development, will now lead the executive team, oversee daily operations, and drive the brand’s continued growth.

"Spradley has demonstrated great leadership and vision during her time at Goo Goo Cluster," says former president Jimmy Spradley. “Her passion and dedication for the brand makes her the perfect choice to lead Goo Goo Cluster into the future as it evolves as a beloved brand and continues its strong legacy."

Laurie is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned a degree in business administration. Her career began in visual marketing in New York City before she returned to her hometown of Nashville to join the family business. Since joining Goo Goo Cluster, Laurie has been instrumental in the company’s success, spearheading product line expansion, overseeing the multi-million-dollar renovation of the downtown storefront and enhancing the brand’s presence.

Goo Goo Cluster was established in 1912, when Howard Campbell Sr. and Porter Moore of Nashville’s Standard Candy Company created America’s first combination candy bar. This confection combined caramel, marshmallow nougat, roasted peanuts, and real milk chocolate, reportedly setting a new standard in the candy industry, as the invention marked the first time multiple elements were mass-produced in a single candy bar.

In 1982, the Spradley family acquired Standard Candy Company, continuing the Goo Goo Cluster legacy while expanding its reach beyond Nashville. Today, the brand remains a celebrated Southern tradition and a hallmark of creative confections.

