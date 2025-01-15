The National Confectioners Association (NCA) today announced the eight industry professionals selected for the 2025 Future Leadership Program. The program, which is dedicated to helping young professionals in the confectionery industry access networking and professional development opportunities to gain career experience, will also celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

“The Future Leaders are movers and shakers who represent the promise of the confectionery industry, driving innovation while preserving cherished traditions,” John Downs, NCA president and CEO, says. “Over the last ten years, the Future Leadership Program has ensured our best and brightest have the tools to reach their career potential—and we’ve got the track record to prove it. I am excited to work alongside these dedicated professionals and see where they take us next.”

The 2025 class includes:

Launched in 2016, the Future Leadership Program provides support, education, access, and opportunity to young professionals wanting to develop leadership skills and grow their careers in the confectionery industry. Participants are matched with a highly regarded industry leader as a mentor. They are also invited to attend NCA’s signature events and other industry gatherings, including the State of the Industry Conference, Sweets & Snacks Expo, NCA’s Leadership Summit, the Washington Forum, and Candy Hall of Fame weekend. For more information, visit CandyUSA.com/FutureLeaders.

