Kuka Robotics will unveil the latest heavyweight addition to its line of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the KMP 3000P, at Promat 2025, March 17–20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. In addition to the new AMR, Kuka is spotlighting pick and place material handling solutions that help manufacturers increase efficiency and productivity

Visitors to Kuka's booth #N7307 in Hall B of the North Building will experience two robotic cells designed to meet manufacturing workforce challenges for improved production. The first cell will showcase the capabilities of Kuka's new KMP 3000P AMR transporting heavy rolls to a KR Quantec for handling and placement.

The second cell demonstration will feature a Kuka LBR iisy cobot and KMP 600P AMR. The cell will provide visitors a unique interactive experience with Kuka robots that pick, place, and deliver a giveaway item they pick from a tablet.

The KMP 3000P has the capacity to transport loads up to three tons in any direction, including diagonally, the company says. Four integrated 3D cameras and two laser scanners enable a 360° view, allowing the platform to recognize obstacles and drive around them. This increases efficiency and safety in a variety of working environments while eliminating the need for in-floor guide systems, Kuka says. Equipped with an inductive charging system, the KMP 3000P charges wirelessly both centrally in a station and/or at various locations within the area through inductive charging pads attached to a facility’s floor.

The transported material will be handled by an Airskin-equipped KR Quantec high payload robot that enables the robot to safely operate significantly faster than a cobot in a fenceless environment without compromising its reach, payload and reliability. The KR Quantec series consists of all-purpose, six-axis robots with the versatility to reliably handle a variety of production applications. The series streamlined design is also very adaptable to cost-effective cell planning.

As an interactive experience in the second cell demonstration, a Kuka LBR iisy cobot will select a booth visitor’s chosen item and place it on a KMP 600P AMR, which will transport the item to another LBR iisy that will hand it to the attendee. With a payload of 11 kg, the LBR iisy is a lightweight 6-axis cobot with operating features that allow it to be commissioned quickly with very little programming knowledge, the brand says. The LBR iisy series can be configured and programmed by means of manual guidance, and any additional programming tasks are accomplished with the smartPAD pro teach pendant as easily as using a smartphone.

The KMP 600P is the most compact platform in KUKA’s high-performance P series of AMRs to date and is particularly suitable for confined production environments. With a 600-kg payload, the KMP 600P is a cost-effective platform for efficient material supply from the warehouse to work stations, assembly lines, or preassembly lines as well as for process linking and reliable point-to-point transporting, the brand says.

