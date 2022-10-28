Designed to decrease the apprehension and intimidation some manufacturers might face during their initial foray into robotic automation, the new KUKA Robot Guide makes the process fast and easy to apply the right automation to specific application needs. In three easy steps, users are presented with KUKA robot options based on their industry, application, and environment for the perfect automation match.

Within the guide, users can choose between a variety of industries, including automotive, food & beverage, medical, plastics, electronics, and metal industry, then drill down to almost any application environment. KUKA’s large family of robots are suited for applications requiring extreme precision and repetitive tasks with fast cycle times as well as for those within large foundry operations. Application categories include arc and laser welding, machining, measuring, and inspection and range from applying/gluing and painting to handling and assembly. Users can also indicate whether the robot will work autonomously in an isolated environment or collaboratively with humans.

From there, customers can select case studies, application videos, white papers, parameters, and details of each suggested robot’s technical specifications. These include payload, reach, mounting positions, and other pertinent features for providing an instant recommendation walk-thru without entering a sales consultation.

The KUKA Robot Guide is located on the company’s website and can be easily accessed by selecting the Robot Guide tab from the home page or visiting kuka.com/en-us/robot-guide.