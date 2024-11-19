Known for its commitment to being free of the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, gluten, shellfish, soy, and sesame), non-GMO, and made with simple ingredients, YumEarth is offering four candy canes and a baking kit this season.

The treats include:

Holiday Organic Candy Canes: a holiday staple without the artificial dyes

Holiday Organic Blue Candy Canes: includes organic Blue Raspberry flavor

Holiday Organic Candy Cane Lollipops: a twist on the classic candy cane

Holiday Organic Mini Candy Canes: a smaller, more snackable treat

In addition, YumEarth is offering a limited-edition Gingerbread House Baking Kit that is exclusively available on YumEarth.com while supplies last.

Related: YumEarth launches Halloween Sour Littles at Target