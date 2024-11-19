Known for its commitment to being free of the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, gluten, shellfish, soy, and sesame), non-GMO, and made with simple ingredients, YumEarth is offering four candy canes and a baking kit this season.
The treats include:
- Holiday Organic Candy Canes: a holiday staple without the artificial dyes
- Holiday Organic Blue Candy Canes: includes organic Blue Raspberry flavor
- Holiday Organic Candy Cane Lollipops: a twist on the classic candy cane
- Holiday Organic Mini Candy Canes: a smaller, more snackable treat
In addition, YumEarth is offering a limited-edition Gingerbread House Baking Kit that is exclusively available on YumEarth.com while supplies last.