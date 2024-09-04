YumEarth, the better-for-you, allergen-friendly candy brand, is launching a brand new trick-or-treat item: Halloween Sour Littles, available now exclusively at Target and YumEarth.com.

YumEarth’s mission has always been to make life’s sweetest moments worry-free and fun for everyone. The Sour Littles are available in blue raspberry, lemon, and strawberry, and like all YumEarth offerings, these new candies are free of the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, gluten, shellfish, soy, and sesame) as well as being non-GMO, and are made with organic and simple ingredients.

“Our goal has always been to create allergy-friendly candy perfect for every occasion without comprising taste—especially for Halloween,” says Sasha Auguste, VP of marketing & strategy at YumEarth. “We wanted to craft a candy that makes parents feel at ease when filling their treat bowls, knowing the goodies they’re handing out—and the ones their kids are bringing home—are better-for-you and safe for all.”

YumEarth’s Halloween Sour Littles is the newest edition to a variety of Halloween products the brand offers yearly, including Organic Pops, Gummy Fruits, Giggles, Sour Giggles, and Chewys. The Sour Littles launched exclusively at Target on September 1 (expanding to a national rollout in January) and will be on yumearth.com starting September 4.

Related - PODCAST: YumEarth on its natural and organic products