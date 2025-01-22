Issei Mochi Gummies, the world's first mochi gummy brand, has officially launched its Chocolate-Covered Mochi Gummy, now available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide and online at MochiGummies.com.

Returning by popular demand just in time for Valentine's Day, this artisanal dark chocolate-covered strawberry Mochi Gummy was introduced in limited quantities last year and sold out within hours. This treat is available for a limited time in single bags (SRP: $6.99) or in a Valentine's pink box of six bags (SRP: $41.94).

"After a year of perfecting the manufacturing process with the ideal partners, we're thrilled to bring our most requested product to life. Just in time for Valentine's Day, this groundbreaking treat—a perfect fusion of indulgent dark chocolate and our signature soft, chewy mochi gummy—is truly one of a kind," Founder and CEO Mika Shino adds.

The Chocolate-Covered Mochi Gummies have earned multiple accolades, including the Most Innovative New Product Award at the Sweets and Snacks Expo, the 2024 Nourish Award, and a finalist spot in the Candy Category for the 2024 Startup CPG Shelfie Award. This recognition highlights the brand's commitment to innovation as it embarks on the next phase of retail expansion, with new flavors and product launches planned for 2025.

Issei Mochi Gummies, the world’s first mochi candy brand, reportedly offers a unique textural experience with soft, pillowy, and chewy treats—striking a balance between a gummy bear and a marshmallow. The new chocolate-covered Mochi Gummies are gelatin-free, kosher, and made without artificial colors or flavors.

