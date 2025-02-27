Issei Mochi Gummies, the world's first mochi gummy brand, has welcomed Brian Khoddam (founder, Bobabam) as a strategic advisor. With extensive experience in consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food industries, Khoddam will provide valuable insights and guidance as Issei Mochi Gummies continues to expand.

Khoddam and the Issei Mochi Gummies team will be at Expo West from March 4-7 (Hall location: 5599B Hall E).

"Brian has been an amazing mentor since before our launch two years ago, offering invaluable wisdom and insightful advice, always with infectious optimism about the journey of a CPG startup. I am delighted to officially welcome him as an Advisor to our team and look forward to achieving new milestones together in 2025," Founder and CEO Mika Shino adds.

Khoddam has over 20 years in the food and CPG industry and is currently the founder of Bobabam, the fresh frozen brand behind chewy, easily customizable at-home boba kits. With his early background in accounting and finance, he mastered the complexities of financial analysis, reporting, and strategic planning. His experience spans a wide range of leadership roles within the food industry, where he specialized in operations, finance, and managing small to middle-market companies, including helping one with a hugely successful exit. His ability to balance strategic vision with hands-on execution, fostering growth, efficiency, and profitability has led to measurable results.

“I am thrilled to join Issei Mochi Gummies as an advisor. It has been so inspiring to watch what Mika has accomplished in a very short time in an industry that is completely new to her. This fast rise to success only points to having a phenomenal product that fills a void in the marketplace, a super passionate and relentless founder, and a small but mighty team.” states Khoddam.

