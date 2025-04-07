Issei Mochi Gummies welcomes new strategic advisor

Issei, the world's first mochi gummy brand, recently hired engineer and entrepreneur Yamrot Ezineh as a strategic advisor. With extensive experience in process and chemical engineering, manufacturing facility designs, machinery setups, consumer goods, food production, and the restaurant industry, Ezineh will provide valuable insights and guidance as Issei Mochi Gummies continues to expand, the brand says.

Ezineh joins Brian Khoddam, founder of Bobabam, another recently announced strategic advisor, on the team.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Yamrot as an advisor. She is a dear friend and was instrumental in the inception of Issei. She walked into my kitchen one day during a playdate pickup with our kids and, with unwavering conviction, told me to drop everything and focus on the little mochi bites I was baking. She gave me the courage to turn this idea into a business, and her guidance was instrumental in establishing our facility today, from overseeing the architects for the process engineering setup. Yamrot is a phenomenal entrepreneur, an incredible business owner, and an exceptional engineer whose vast expertise will help propel us to the next level,” says Mika Shino, CEO/founder of Issei.

Ezineh is an experienced chemical engineer and entrepreneur with a proven track record of excellence in pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and food production. With expertise honed through leadership roles at global industry giants like Unilever, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Unilever, Ezineh has designed, commissioned, and launched multiple production plants across Africa and the UK, demonstrating her mastery in operational efficiency and innovation. At Unilever, she contributed to consumer goods production on a global scale, further refining her ability to deliver high-impact solutions in various industries.

Ezineh's career is marked by her ability to bridge technical expertise with strategic vision. In the pharmaceutical sector, she played a critical role in optimizing manufacturing processes, ensuring quality, compliance, and scalability, Issei says. In addition to her engineering accomplishments, she is the founder of a highly acclaimed Ethiopian restaurant, Letena’s in Washington, DC. Through this venture, Ezineh celebrates her Ethiopian heritage.

"Issei Mochi Gummies is redefining the candy industry with its commitment to innovation and quality. As a brand founded by a visionary female entrepreneur, it is breaking barriers and setting new standards in the market. I am excited to contribute my expertise to help drive Issei’s continued growth and expansion,” states Ezineh.

