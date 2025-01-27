Béquet Confections, a gourmet caramel company, has announced its 2025 seasonal lineup of six caramel flavors: Sweet Cherry and Campfire S’mores for summer, Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Pie for fall, and Hot Chocolate and Celtic Sea Salt for the winter holidays. The Béquet Caramel summer, fall harvest, and holiday flavors will be available in June, August, and October, respectively. Handmade with 100% natural ingredients and certified gluten-free, the limited-time offerings come in 3.6-oz pouches with a suggested retail price range of $5.99 to $6.99

“Consumers enjoy indulging in seasonal flavors that add a special touch to idyllic moments in time,” says Jeff Grossman, chief revenue officer at Béquet Confections. “Our gourmet caramels are not only scrumptious, but they’re also made with superior ingredients that are free from artificial components.”

The six gourmet caramel flavors include:

Sweet Cherry (summer), the first of many fruit-harvest extensions planned, features real dried cherry bits folded into soft buttery caramel.

Campfire S’mores (summer) exudes the sweet nostalgic taste of summer in a gourmet caramel with crunchy bits.

Caramel Apple (fall) conveys a classic autumn flavor captured in a butter caramel.

Pumpkin Pie (fall) offers a decadent spin on the traditional Pumpkin Spice trend with a soft, buttery finish.

Hot Chocolate (holiday) is a top flavor trend for the holidays, featuring real candy cane bits layered inside the caramel.

Celtic Sea Salt (holiday), Bequet Confections’ number one everyday flavor, will be packaged in festive red and green holiday-themed pouches featuring a red bow and snowflakes. This vanilla butter caramel reportedly has a subtle Celtic Sea Salt finish.

Béquet Confections sources the purest ingredients available, without added preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, it says.

