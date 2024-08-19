Béquet Confections announced that confectionery industry veteran Jeff Grossman joined its executive team as chief revenue officer (CRO) on August 1. Grossman has more than 30 years of progressive management experience in the industry, working with brands such as YumEarth and Ford Gum and expanding distribution within a variety of channels including club, grocery, specialty, mass, drug, convenience, value, and online. He was inducted into the NCSA Candy Hall of Fame in 2022.

Béquet Confections sources the purest ingredients available, without added preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors to create its caramels."

“Consumers are looking for clean foods and confections, made with superior ingredients that are free from artificial components,” says Grossman. “Béquet Caramel is not only clean, it tastes incredible. I’m honored to work with this stellar team to promote the premium Béquet brand.”

Reporting to the co-presidents of Béquet, Grossman will lead the development and execution of strategic revenue generation. His primary goals are to drive revenue growth and expand market share across all business units. As CRO, Grossman will lead the product development and commercialization teams, as well as cultivate partnerships with key clients and evaluate potential business opportunities.

Prior to his new CRO role, Grossman served as chief growth officer at YumEarth, where he led sales and brand development for the organic confection brand. His background includes sales and management positions at Ford Gum and Machine Co., New Era Brands, Imaginings 3 (Flix Candy), and Ragolds.

Grossman is well respected and active in the industry, having served the National Confectioners Association on committees for the Sweets & Snacks Expo and NCA Trade Relations.

Béquet Confections is the nation’s premier gourmet caramel company, honored with 12 prestigious national awards recognizing its uncompromising commitment to quality. Based in Bozeman, Montana, Béquet Confections launched in 2001 by Robin Béquet at the encouragement of friends and family who couldn’t get enough of her gourmet caramel. In 2019, Béquet Confections joined the Life is Sweet family of brands. Today, Béquet Gourmet Caramel is found in leading grocery and club stores, online, and in thousands of specialty and gourmet shops across the country. For more information, visit BequetConfections.com.

