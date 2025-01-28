Whether classic sweets, chocolate biscuits rich in protein, freeze-dried fruits, desserts made from konjac, or savory or crunchy snacks made from pulses: from February 2–5, Cologne will become the global hub for the innovations and trends of the sweets and snacks industry. At ISM 2025, which is being staged at the same time as the supplier fair ProSweets Cologne, products, innovations, and trends will be united into a spectrum of diversity and creativity.

Over 1,500 companies from 70 countries will be exhibiting their latest products on space spanning around 100,000 sq. m., whereby a foreign share of 89% underlines the international significance of the trade fair. The participants come from all over the world, from Germany and its neighboring countries, to Ghana and Indonesia, through to Australia and Costa Rica.

In the scope of the Sweet Week 2025, ISM and ProSweets Cologne, the only supplier fair that specializes in sweets and snacks, aim to bring the industry's entire value chain together in the Cologne exhibition halls. The trade fair duo is thus reportedly the biggest industry get-together in the world. Interactive event and content formats involve the various phases of the value chain in the dialogue in a targeted manner.

International diversity and global relevance

Countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Poland, Turkey, China, and the U.S. are among the most important participants from abroad. Thirty-three country pavilions and specialized exhibition sections demonstrate the diversity and innovative power of the international sweets and snacks industry. The trade fair not only attracts global market leaders, but also medium-sized and smaller companies, which guarantees a multifaceted and diversified spectrum of offers. This diversity ranges from the classic categories of sweets and snacks through to innovative product segments that pick up on current trends like sustainability, healthy snacks, functional snacks, and on-the-go snacks.

Worldwide growth sector sweets and snacks

The positive development of ISM reflects the general economic upward trend on the international sweets and snacks market: the sweets and snacks industry continues to be a growth sector with impressive figures and trends. According to the current market data of ISM's knowledge partner, Innova Market Insights, the global sales of chocolate will grow annually by 2% up until 2027. The value of the overall sweets market is forecast an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% in the period from 2023 to 2025.

The innovative power of the industry is especially remarkable: new sweets products worldwide recorded a yearly growth rate of 4% between 2020 and 2024. According to current predictions by ISM's knowledge partner, Euromonitor International, the global snack market will reach a turnover of $680 billion (USD) in the year 2024, which corresponds to a 3.7% increase compared to 2023. North America headed the global snack turnover rankings in the year 2023 with a share of 28%, followed by the Asian Pacific region with 24% and Western Europe with 23%. The growth forecasted in aspiring markets like the Middle East and Africa is also remarkable, where an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% is expected between 2024 and 2029. ISM 2025 is presenting many products that reflect the consumers' wishes for fast, practical, and at the same time, healthy, alternatives. The "snackification" trend—i.e. the increased shift from meals to snacks—is significantly contributing towards the constant growth of the snack market and underpins the above-mentioned figures.



Lab5 by ISM: The playground for innovations and trends

The Lab5 by ISM in Hall 10.1 has established itself as the creative section of ISM over the past two years. Here innovation, exchange, and experience will melt into a unique format that inspires and impresses the trade visitors. Comprising of a multitude of interactive sections and international players, the Lab5 by ISM offers a comprehensive insight into the latest developments and trends that are shaping the industry. Thanks to Lab5 by ISM's spatial and thematic proximity to the Raw Materials and Ingredients and Packaging sections, this collocation means the Sweet Week can offer ideal conditions for effective networking between the manufacturers of sweets and snacks and the suppliers of raw materials and ingredients and packaging as well as machines and plants.



The Trend Snacks Area, which presents the growing variety of modern snacks, including many that fall under the snackification trend, also makes up part of the Lab5 by ISM. From creations made from fruit and vegetables, to innovative vegan alternatives, through to raw products without additives—it becomes clear here how enjoyment and health are united in modern products. Over 40 exhibitors from 16 countries demonstrate on space spanning over 1,000 sq. m. how snacks can satisfy the changing demands of the consumers, whether in terms of sustainability, naturalness or practical, on-the-go solutions.



Furthermore, the "Finest Creations – hand-crafted" specialized trade section that concentrates exclusively on the small volume business with handcrafted sweets and snacks is also located in the Lab5 by ISM. Here, 33 craft businesses will present their selected products that were specifically developed for confectioners, cake shops, specialized sweets shops, and delicatessen.

The latest innovations of the sweets and snacks industry will be presented in the special exhibition, the New Product Showcase, located in the Lab5 by ISM. These products have been submitted to the New Product Showcase Award by exhibitors of ISM. This exclusive exhibition showcases the latest products of 65 companies from over 20 countries.



Hall 10.1 will additionally be the platform for start-ups and scale-ups, who are shaping the future of the sweets and snacks industry with fresh ideas. The visitors can not only discover new products, but also come into direct dialogue with the creative heads behind the ideas and forge valuable partnerships. 30 young companies in total will exhibit here and in a second start-up pavilion on the Boulevard.



Event highlights of ISM 2025

In the form of a strong and top-class event and content programme, ISM and ProSweets Cologne will provide targeted answers to the most urgent industry issues. The Expert Stage on the Central Boulevard concentrates on the industry's current challenges and opportunities and places the focus on themes like trends, innovations, and sustainability. The program is supported by the knowledge partners, Innova Market Insights, and Euromonitor International. In the Congress Centre East on February 3, long-standing partners of ISM, like the Sustainable Cocoa Forum (GISCO) and the Swiss Platform for Sustainable Cocoa (SIWSSCO), will share in-depth insights into the topic "A living income in the cocoa sector."



On the Sweet Week - Talks & Tasting Stage in Hall 10.1, the trade fair experience will include lectures, influencer tastings, and live podcasts—like those of the Naschkatzen (sweet lovers)—plus creative workshops. The internationally renowned food trend expert, Hanni Rützler, will host tastings, whilst the influencer and entrepreneur, HeyMoritz, will offer insights into his world. The interview with a top chef, Johann Lafer, is a further highlight. Lafer will set new impulses for the sweets industry with his ideas and inspirations.



Award ceremonies in honor of creative performances

Further highlights of ISM 2025 include the presentation of the ISM Award, which pays tribute to exceptional services to the sweets and snacks industry as well as the award ceremony for the winners of the New Product Showcase. The latest innovations of the exhibitors can not only be discovered in the scope of the New Product Showcase at the trade fair, but also on the ISM website via the new products tool. The awards will be presented during the ISM Dinner.



On the Tuesday of the trade fair, the award ceremony of the ISM Consumer Award will be the center of attention. The Award is being organized in cooperation with foodnewsgermany for the third time. Consumers will select their favorite from among the entries of the New Product Showcase in the scope of an Instagram voting process. The award-winning product will be announced at 4:45 pm on February 4 on the new Sweet Week Talks & Tasting Stage in Hall 10.1.



Koelnmesse is the organizer of ISM and its industry sponsor is the International Sweets and Biscuits Fair Task Force (AISM).

