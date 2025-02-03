Döhler will present its ingredient solutions at ProSweets Cologne 2025, through February 5, addressing key challenges in the bakery, confectionery, and snack industries. Visitors can find Döhler at Koelnmesse in Hall 10.1, Stand H80, where the company’s latest innovations in cocoa replacement, sugar reduction, and better-for-you nutrition will be featured, alongside concepts for Multi-Sensory Experiences and Nutritional Excellence.

In a rapidly evolving market, where consumers demand healthier, more sustainable, and indulgent products, Döhler’s solutions offer manufacturers the opportunity to stay ahead of trends while maintaining quality, the company says.

Cocoa reduction and replacement

The rising cost and environmental impact of cocoa have led many manufacturers to seek alternative solutions. Döhler will showcase its cocoa-reduced and cocoa-free formulations that offer businesses a way to create indulgent products while reducing their reliance on traditional cocoa. These innovations aim to provide sustainable and future-proof options without compromising taste, texture, or consumer appeal.

Sugar reduction for better nutrition

As consumers continue to seek healthier options, reducing sugar remains a priority for many companies. Döhler will introduce integrated sugar reduction solutions, utilizing natural sweeteners and functional ingredients to help manufacturers create products that meet nutritional targets while retaining the flavorsome experience consumers expect from bakery, confectionery, and snack items.

Creating multi-sensory experiences

Beyond taste, products that engage all the senses are increasingly valued. Döhler’s team will present a range of solutions aimed at delivering authentic flavors, vibrant natural colors, and unique textures that elevate product appeal and create memorable sensory experiences.

Insights and expertise from the Döhler team

In addition to showcasing their latest product developments, Döhler’s experts will be on hand throughout ProSweets to provide insights into emerging market trends and practical solutions to common formulation challenges. Attendees can also participate in ProSweet’s guided tours, where Döhler will offer direct insights into their approaches used to achieve their latest innovations.

Innovation for the industry's future

As the industry faces shifting consumer demands and market challenges, Döhler continues to drive innovation in natural ingredients and integrated solutions. At ProSweets Cologne 2025, the company will highlight its commitment to helping businesses create both healthier and delicious products that align with future trends and deliver lasting value to both manufacturers and consumers.

