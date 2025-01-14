The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Döhler North America's new facility, held this week, marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to innovation and growth. This expansion underscores Döhler’s dedication to advancing R&D capabilities and delivering cutting-edge solutions for the Americas, the company says.

Located at One Research Way, the new Döhler North America Innovation Hub aligns with the company’s mission to advance research and drive innovation in the food and beverage industry. The facility will also serve as the new East Coast location for Ixora-Scientific, Döhler Ventures, and "The Future of Nutrition and Longevity Institute." With over 50,000 square feet of space set on an eight-acre campus, the center is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and the latest in science-based natural food, beverage, and nutrition solutions, the company says.

The new building features several assets, including a customer experience center designed for collaboration and co-creation with customers, encouraging innovation in a professional and creative environment. Nearly 20,000 square feet of the facility is dedicated to fully renovated, brand-new laboratories, equipped with technology to support flavor creation, analytics, research, sensory science, product development, and innovation. Located near Princeton University in the heart of the biotechnology hub "Einstein Alley," the facility offers opportunities for progressive research collaborations. It is surrounded by over 100 life science companies and major pharmaceutical firms, further enhancing the ability to leverage industry expertise and attract top talent.

“This facility represents another significant milestone in the development of our business in North America and we are thrilled with the new structure, its capabilities, and the future of Döhler North America,” says Paul Graham, president of Americas at Döhler.

The opening of this facility represents Döhler’s focus on shaping the future of nutrition through technological innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. The company looks forward to leveraging this platform for pioneering advancements in the year ahead, it says.

