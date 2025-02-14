Ferrero North America brands Kinder Joy and Kinder Chocolate are celebrating DC's legacy of creating characters and telling enduring stories with two new collections in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Funko - Kinder Joy Limited-Edition DC Funko Pop! Eggs and Limited-Edition DC Funko Pop! Kinder Chocolate.

Kinder Joy and Kinder Chocolate join forces to pair uncovering a DC Funko Pop! toy surprise with collecting exclusive DC trading cards. Whether opening a Kinder Joy egg to reveal a DC Super Hero or DC Super-Villain, or unwrapping a Kinder Chocolate bar to discover a new DC Super Hero or Super-Villain card, these activations create a shared adventure for families, the brands say.

Kinder Joy limited-edition DC Funko Pop! Eggs

Through the collaboration, Kinder Joy is releasing a lineup of 16 new Funko toys, ranging from DC Super Heroes to DC Super-Villains, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. The DC Funko Pop! collection is paired with the Kinder Joy treat featuring layers of cocoa and sweet cream topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream.

"Creating special moments for families is at the core of our brand ethos, which is why we're thrilled to bring parents an exciting new way to surprise their children," says Amber Hansinger, VP of marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "DC is a global giant, and our Kinder Joy Limited-Edition DC Funko Pop! Eggs let fans connect with some of their favorite characters in a fun and exciting way."

Limited-edition DC Kinder Chocolate

DC patrons and chocolate lovers alike can purchase a Kinder Chocolate Single or Share Size bar that is made with an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and wrapped in limited-edition DC Funko Pop! Packaging. Each Kinder Chocolate package features one of eight unique trading cards including Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Supergirl.

"At Kinder Chocolate, we aim to provide parents with small, but impactful, ways to create a connection with their children," says Shalini Stansberry, VP of marketing, Kinder Snacking. "We hope that our exclusive DC Funko POP! Kinder Chocolate bar allows families to bond over their love of DC in exciting new ways."

Consumers can purchase Kinder Joy Limited-Edition DC Funko Pop! Eggs for a suggested retail price of $2.39, the Limited-Edition DC Funko Pop! Kinder Chocolate Single Size bar for $1.69, and the Share Size bar for $2.79 at retailers nationwide.

