Second Nature Brands has announced its latest innovation from Brownie Brittle: Red, White, & Blue M&M’s Mix. The Brownie Brittle candy inclusion expansion continues with another collaboration with Mars, available nationally at select retailers and on BrownieBrittle.com now through September.

The thin, light, and crispy Brownie Brittle covered in Red, White, and Blue M&M's can be consumed on its own or crumbled as a topping over ice cream, yogurt, and more.

Sean Kristl, senior brand manager at Second Nature Brands, expresses excitement about the partnership with Mars, stating, “Brownie Brittle is thrilled to team up once again with Mars to deliver this tasty mashup featuring the iconic M&M’s candy brand. Our aim in crafting Brownie Brittle Red, White, and Blue M&M’s Mix was to merge the rich, chocolatey goodness of our crispy brownie treats with the vivid colors and flavor of M&M’s, offering a deliciously sweet snack tailored for summertime enjoyment.”

