IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 2,000 sq. ft. candy store in the Mall at Rockingham in Salem, NH, and a 3,500 sq. ft. store in the Rio Grande Valley Outlets in Mercedes, TX.

The Mall at Rockingham location boasts over 300 pick n’ mix candy bins filled with a variety of sweets, including classic favorites, trendy treats, and nostalgic finds. Guests can explore fillable options and indulge in a selection of private-label items, international candy, TikTok-inspired goodies, and sodas. Alongside its bulk candy offerings, IT’SUGAR also features immersive candy displays from brands like Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst.

The Rio Grande Valley Outlets location epitomizes what the brand is known for, with over 150 pick n’ mix candy bins, hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences. It also includes shops devoted to retro and international candy, and more.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” says Jonathan Schwartz, VP real estate of IT’SUGAR. “We deliver a candy experience unlike any other, bringing your favorite brands to life with bright colors, hilariously entertaining displays, and a wide variety of sweets and treats. Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages can feel like a kid in a candy store. We invite everyone to come and join us for the ultimate sugar experience.”

