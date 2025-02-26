Zeke Emanuel, healthcare policy expert and former President Obama advisor, has released a new limited-edition chocolate bar with Askinosie Chocolate, an award-winning small-batch chocolate maker. This is Emanuel's fourth collaboration with Askinosie.

The bar features tangy, tart cherries and a delicate balance of Trinitario cocoa beans directly sourced from farmer partners in Mababu, Tanzania and Davao, Philippines. Consumers may also taste a balance of fudge sauce, a hint of caramel, and bright, crisp cherry in the chocolate bar. The bar is certified Kosher, vegan, and gluten-free.

Emanuel is a bioethicist, health policy expert, oncologist, professor, and writer known for many things, including his work creating Obamacare, and many articles, including his 2014 article "Why I Hope to Die at 75."

