Designed to capture the growing demand for indulgent and shareable chocolate experiences, Nestlé is launching its new KitKat tablets in Europe. Valued at CHF 7.5 billion, tablets are the second most popular chocolate format in the European chocolate market and have grown by over CHF 1.4 billion over the past two years.

Renowned for providing consumers with a much-needed break during the day, KitKat is now expanding to new occasions, like those relaxing moments at home after work or during the weekend.

KitKat already has a wide-ranging portfolio of chocolate products. With these new tablets, Nestlé is leveraging the brand's crispy wafer and creating a multisensory experience through creamy fillings and visually appealing marbled chocolate. The company aims to reinforce KitKat's position as a leading brand, while addressing evolving consumer preferences.

"Consumer insights reveal a significant opportunity to enhance the appeal of filled tablets," says Stefano Agostini, head of confectionery Nestlé Zone Europe. "The new KitKat tablets are breaking the codes of the more conservative tablet segment and making them more attractive to younger shoppers, which should drive growth. KitKat is one of Nestlé's most successful brands. We are confident that with its brand power, it can successfully expand into new occasions and segments, enjoying a break at home while sharing a piece of chocolate with loved ones."

The new KitKat tablets come in three different flavors: double chocolate, hazelnut and salted caramel.

Meeting consumer trends through innovation

Nestlé leveraged its in-house chocolate expertise at its R&D center in York, UK, to develop the light and creamy fillings for the tablets and to create an eye-catching design.

Louise Barrett, head of the Nestlé R&D center for Confectionery York, says: "These KitKat tablets offer a whole new multisensory experience achieved by carefully balancing the ingredient proportions and creating a delightful texture contrast between the chocolate shell and the delicious fillings. Additionally, our marbling know-how allows us to precisely blend different chocolate masses, resulting in stunning swirl patterns that enhance visual appeal."

Strategic investment and manufacturing expansion

Nestlé invested EUR 44.2 million in its KitKat factory in Sofia, Bulgaria, to make this launch possible. The facility, which opened in November 2024, will enable the production of an additional 10,000-20,000 tons of chocolate for export to 29 European countries, Canada, and South Africa. The investment has also led to the creation of approximately 70 new jobs in the country. Altogether, the company has spent a total of EUR 100 million upgrading manufacturing capabilities across its three European KitKat factories in the UK, Bulgaria and Germany.

Sustainability at the core

Aligned with Nestlé's broader sustainability goals and its ambition to fully segregate the cocoa ingredients used in its chocolate, the new KitKat tablets uses cocoa mass sourced directly from cocoa-farming families enrolled in the company's income accelerator program.

This innovative, family-centered approach aims to close the living income gap for cocoa farmers and reduce child labor risks by encouraging changes in behavior and rewarding positive practices, both within the home and on the farm. The early results, reported by the KIT Institute in 2024, are very encouraging, with a 38% increase in family income after 18 months.

The tablets are currently available in the UK and will be available, starting in February 2025, in key European markets as well as Canada and South Africa.

Younger than ever

The launch coincides with the 90th anniversary of the iconic brand. Invented in York in 1935 as "Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp," the name 'KitKat' was adopted a couple of years later. The brand has gone on to become a worldwide phenomenon, with its 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat' message, championing the importance of taking a moment to pause.

Nestlé SA is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.