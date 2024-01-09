KitKat, the British chocolate brand, has announced the launch of its latest addition to the range: KitKat 70% Dark.

Chocolate fans will be able to get their hands on the limited-edition treat—which combines four fingers of KitKat’s trademark crispy wafer with smooth dark chocolate—exclusively in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide now.

In a first for both KitKat and Nestlé Confectionery in the UK and Ireland, the dark chocolate bar is made with cocoa mass sourced from families enrolled in Nestlé’s cocoa income accelerator program.

Building on the long-standing work of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which has been in place since 2009, the income accelerator program is the next chapter of work that aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa-farming families and their communities. It also focusses on advancing regenerative agriculture practices, which aim to protect, preserve and restore natural resources for generations to come. Additionally, the program aims to empower women as agents for positive change, encourage school enrolment, and support farming communities in diversifying their income streams.

Hannah Boyle, brand manager for KitKat at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: "The introduction of KitKat 70% Dark to our range of iconic chocolate bars is a great way to kick off the new year. The combination of our signature crispy wafer and the rich, smooth dark chocolate creates a truly indulgent experience that we’re confident chocolate fans will love.

“And while the bar is delicious, we’re also proud of how it has been made—with cocoa mass sourced from families enrolled in the income accelerator program.

“While chocolate fans enjoy their KitKat 70% Dark, they can learn a little bit more about how their break is helping to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farming families and their communities by scanning the QR code on the pack.”

More information about the income accelerator program and Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability and responsibly sourced cocoa can be found on the Nestlé website.

KitKat 70% Dark is suitable for vegetarians and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It joins the line-up of popular KitKat variants, including the classic KitKat 4 Finger, KitKat Chunky, and KitKat 2 Finger.

