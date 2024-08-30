To celebrate Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked, the stage musical, Betty Crocker is unleashing two new Wicked-inspired treats—Betty Crocker’s first-ever “mix-to-reveal” kits for Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes.

Wicked, in theaters November 22, is the untold story of the witches of Oz: Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Fans will get to experience the magic of “Wicked” with this duo of Betty Crocker mixes. Are you an Elphaba, or a Glinda? Since pink goes good with green, the vanilla-flavored mixes change colors as the ingredients are stirred, revealing if bakers will be conjuring up a green treat like Elphaba, or a pink one like Glinda.

“For more than 100 years, fans have trusted Betty Crocker to bring joy into the world through homemade love, and baking with Betty Crocker is the perfect way for families to build up excitement for the new ‘Wicked’ film,” says Jenny Jonker, Betty Crocker brand experience manager. “The opportunities for baking are truly ‘unlimited’ with Betty Crocker’s very first color-revealing innovation and new magical baking mashups. We can’t wait to see everyone’s enchanting and delicious creations.”

In addition to the duo of Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes, fans can make additional concoctions with six classic Betty Crocker products now featuring "Wickedly Better Together" recipe combinations. Each Betty Crocker brownie, cake, and cookie mix, as well as frosting, is packaged in special Wicked-themed boxes and features recipes that combine two baking mixes for one treat:

Fantabulous Brookie : Some things are just better together—like combining Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Delights Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix.

: Some things are just better together—like combining Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Delights Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix. Thrillifying Cupcake : Defy gravity with Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and Fudge Brownie Mix.

: Defy gravity with Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and Fudge Brownie Mix. Outstandiful Cookie Pie: Change yourself for good by mixing Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix and Rich & Creamy Vanilla Frosting.

Fans can find Betty Crocker Wicked-themed “mix-to-reveal” kits for Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.98. For more information about the new mixes and “Wicked”-themed products, visit BettyCrocker.com.

