Better Sour entrepreneurs snag spots on Inc.'s list

Inc., the media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, recently announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding. This year, candy company Better Sour founders Bella Hughes and Semira Nikou made the list.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.

“We are delighted to be recognized alongside so many dynamic and trailblazing women founders and business leaders from across the country and a bevy of industries. We launched Better Sour just two years ago with the belief that America was ready for a culinary-inspired, sour gummy candy for foodies. To be recognized by Inc. and on this prestigious list so early on our business journey is truly an honor,” share Hughes and Nikou.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey—from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Since debuting in May 2023 in only nine Erewhon doors, Better Sour is now found in nearly every state, including in Sprouts nationwide, as well as in Central Market, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Foodland, as well as in select Target, Albertsons, Shoprite, H-E-B, WH Smith, and Kroger banners. Last month, fast-growing Better Sour launched across all Harris Teeter stores in all their check lanes. With a commitment to not only tart, tangy bold flavors, but also premium ingredients, Better Sour is vegan, free from artificial colors and flavors and is Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)-certified.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," says Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18.

Related: Better Sour, Disney announce 'Moana 2' gummy collab