Unreal debuts Easter Candy Boxes

The boxes have 51% less sugar compared to similar confectionery products.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Unreal

March 18, 2025

Unreal is offering up to 51% less sugar than traditional candy brands to make this Easter healthier. The individually wrapped, vegan, non-GMO treats are decked out in tulips and bunnies with springy pastel blues, pinks, and greens to fully captivate the season, the company says.

Launched on March 18, the boxes include the brand's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars. The baskets retail for $30.98 for two.

All SKUs are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Sprouts, New Seasons, Thrive, Misfits, and unrealsnacks.com.

