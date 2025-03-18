Candy IndustryCandy ProductsNew Candy ProductsChocolate Products

Unreal launches grab-and-go chocolate-covered nuts

The brand's Chocolate Pretzels and Almonds is a low-sugar treat.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Unreal

March 18, 2025

Unreal has introduced a grab-and-go size of its Chocolate Pretzels and Almonds.

The mix is lower in sugar, chocolate-covered, and gluten-free. As with all of Unreal's products, it is also naturally colored (100% dye-free), fair trade certified, and soy-free. 

All of the brand's products are available at Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and on unrealsnacks.com.

