Ferrero Rocher debuts Easter collection

The products include gift boxes, chocolate eggs, and more.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Ferrero

April 9, 2025

Premium chocolate brand Ferrero Rocher, an arm of Ferrero, has revealed its limited-edition Easter collection of chocolate products ahead of the holiday this year. 

The collection includes a range of seasonal offerings:

Ferrero Rocher Easter product lineup 

