Ferrero Rocher debuts Easter collection
The products include gift boxes, chocolate eggs, and more.
Premium chocolate brand Ferrero Rocher, an arm of Ferrero, has revealed its limited-edition Easter collection of chocolate products ahead of the holiday this year.
The collection includes a range of seasonal offerings:
Ferrero Rocher Easter product lineup
- Ferrero Rocher 13 Piece Bunny Gift Box (MSRP: $11.39): Available at Amazon, Target, Walmart
- Ferrero Collection 13 Piece Bunny Gift Box (MSRP: $11.39): Available at Amazon, Walmart
- Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs (MSRP: $5:49)
- Ferrero Collection Crispy Eggs (MSRP: $5:49)
- Ferrero Rocher Hollow Egg (MSRP: $5.49): Available at Amazon
- Grand Ferrero Rocher Milk (MSRP: $7.49): Available at Walmart, Walgreens
- Ferrero Rocher 24 Piece Easter Gift Box (MSRP: $14.49): Available at Walmart
- Ferrero Rocher 16 Easter Gift Box (MSRP: $10.09)
- Ferrero Rocher 12 Piece Easter Gift Box (MSRP: $6.99)
- Ferrero Rocher 5 Piece Easter Gift Box (MSRP: $3.59)
- Ferrero Collection 12 Piece Easter Gift Box (MSRP: $6.99)
Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.
