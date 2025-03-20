Edible Brands to debut hemp product ecommerce platform

Edible Brands, the parent company of Edible Arrangements, is launching Edibles.com, an e-commerce marketplace for hemp-infused products.

The e-commerce platform is led by cannabis industry veteran Thomas Winstanley, who serves as executive vice president for Edibles.com. Winstanley previously served as chief marketing officer of Theory Wellness, where he played a role in growing the largest independent, vertically integrated cannabis company on the East Coast. With experience in regulated industries, Winstanley has built product portfolios and led retail experiences.

"Edible Brands' wellness-driven approach aligns with the evolving future of this category,” Winstanley says. “With our robust infrastructure and nationwide footprint, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate industry growth. Joining an organization that prioritizes consumers, advocacy, and innovation allows us to strengthen and shape this emerging market."

Edibles.com aims to offer a robust education center, reliable delivery and partnerships with leading brands such as Cann, Wana, and 1906.

"The hemp industry is evolving rapidly, but consumers still face challenges with perception, education, and accessibility," says Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands. "We needed a leader with deep expertise in brand-building and regulatory navigation, and Thomas is the ideal choice to bring our vision for Edibles.com to life. His ability to create seamless consumer experiences—integrating product innovation, operations and retail—sets him apart. We’re making it easier than ever for consumers to access premium, vetted products with the convenience they expect today.”

Edibles.com launches in Texas on March 20, with plans to expand into legal markets across the Southeast, including Florida and Georgia. Select products will also be available for nationwide shipping where legally permitted in the coming weeks, broadening accessibility.

"This is a defining moment for the hemp industry,” says Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann. “A high-quality marketplace like Edibles.com has the power to reshape the future of THC products and drive the long-term industry growth we've all been working toward."

Additionally, the company is preparing to launch a flagship store in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. This location will serve as a prototype for a limited franchising program.

Related: Edible debuts updated cookie collection