With National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day right around the corner (August 4), e-commerce gifting brand Edible is putting cookie retailers to the test by introducing a brand-new cookie collection.

Launching July 22, the lineup of offerings will include six flavors, including year-round staples like Chocolate Chunk and Strawberry Cheesecake and rotating seasonal delights like Lemon Blueberry, Ice Cream Sundae, and Tiramisu.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Edible's dynamic brand relaunch, which aims to captivate younger consumers through innovative and irresistible smaller snack offerings. Since launching on delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats, Edible's smaller treats have become a trend among younger customers.

Edible's cookie flavors include:

Available all year

Chocolate Chunk: A timeless classic packed with rich, melty chocolate chunks.

A timeless classic packed with rich, melty chocolate chunks. Celebration: A party in every bite with vibrant sprinkles, topped with a vanilla swirl.

A party in every bite with vibrant sprinkles, topped with a vanilla swirl. Strawberry Cheesecake: A creamy, fruity delight.

Seasonal summer flavors

Lemon Blueberry: A refreshing summer treat with zesty lemon and sweet blueberries.

A refreshing summer treat with zesty lemon and sweet blueberries. Ice Cream Sundae: A nostalgic treat with chocolate, sprinkles, and a cherry on top.

A nostalgic treat with chocolate, sprinkles, and a cherry on top. Tiramisu: A sophisticated blend of coffee and cocoa, perfect for an indulgent moment.

