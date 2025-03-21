Snickers rereleases chocolate eggs for Easter

Snickers, part of Mars, has rereleased its seasonal offering, Snickers Eggs. The treat, now featuring a new recipe, features a combination of milk chocolate, caramel filling, roasted peanuts and smooth nougat, delivered in an Easter Egg shape.

Snickers Eggs are available now at retailers nationwide in single size (1.1-oz), share size (2.2-oz), and a six-pack with prices varying by retailer.

To celebrate their seasonal arrival, Snickers is unveiling just where Snickers Eggs come from with a larger-than-life, nearly 10-foot-tall Snickers Chicken coming to roost in NYC's Flatiron Plaza. On Friday, March 28 between 11:00 am – 7:00 pm EDT, the Snickers Chicken will "lay" thousands of free Snickers Eggs in her nest every hour.

"Snickers Eggs are an irresistible springtime treat to satisfy consumers who are excited to start embracing seasonal rituals—they're the perfect way to treat yourself now and fill their Easter baskets later," says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, VP seasonal marketing, Mars Wrigley North America. "We're thrilled to bring Snickers Eggs, and of course, our Snickers Chicken, to New Yorkers next week to add some fun to the start of their spring celebrations."

Patrons not in NYC can still join in on the fun by visiting Snickers.com/eggs between March 24 through April 4 to enter for a chance to win1 a year's supply of the seasonal treat.

