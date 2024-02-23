For Easter, Welch's is introducing new Fruit 'n Yogurt Eggs, chewy, bite-sized snacks with a center that made with real fruit and surrounded by Creamy Yogurt. This seasonal spin on Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks are made with natural flavors and are gluten-free.

The new product can be found online at CVS and Walgreens, and SRP ranges from $2.25 (1.4-oz. bag) to $7.99 (16-ct. box).

In addition, the brand is reintroducing its Welch's Fruit Snacks Easter Edition, which include Easter-shaped fruit snacks such as a bunny, chick, egg, and flower. The festive fruit snacks are made with real fruit and are gluten-free.

The product can be found online at Target, Walmart, and Sam’s Club, and SRPs range from $1.25 (2.25-oz. bag), to $6.99 (26-count box of .5-oz. pouches), to $12.99 (85-ct. box of .5-oz. pouches).

Related: Welch's releases ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites