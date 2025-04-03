Skittles' debuts ‘Legally Acknowledge the Rainbow’ campaign

Mars Wrigley's Skittles' "Legally Acknowledge the Rainbow" is a new initiative from Skittles that is sure to spark conversation and delight fans in an unexpected way, the brand says.

In collaboration with Team OMC (DDB Chicago and Critical Mass), Skittles has created an interactive campaign that takes the brand’s landmark playful spirit to new heights by requiring consumers to sign a legitimate legal document before trying Skittles Pop'd. This document is filled with Skittles -inspired Easter eggs, including a vision test to ensure consumers are paying attention.

The full campaign will run exclusively on social media through April 6, directing consumers to sign the legal document on Skittles' official website. An exclusive Snapchat tongue-signing filter will also allow consumers to join in on the fun.

Candy Industry was able to reach out to Ashley Gill, VP of brand and content - North America, Mars, to chat more about the campaign.





Liz Parker Kuhn: How did the idea for this campaign come about?

Ashley Gill: We know Gen Z has had more change in their lives than any generation in recent history, so we are having fun with the biggest change made to their favorite candy by bringing a very escape from common sense take that only Skittles could create: having them sign a legal document with their tongue acknowledging they understand the chewy Skittles they know and love are now crunchy.

LPK: What’s in the legal contract that consumers must sign before trying SKITTLES POP’D?

AG: The last time we changed Skittles (took away Lime [flavor]), we wound up apologizing to 130,880 angry fans live on Twitter. So, this time we choose to address this big change head on in a way only Skittles could do, with a legally binding contract. Once they enter their information and sign the document (preferably with their tongue), we will surprise and delight some lucky fans with a sample of free Skittles Pop'd.

LPK: What sort of Skittles -inspired Easter eggs are included in the contract?

AG: The contract includes a series of absurd and funny tests to ensure even our most passionate Skittles fans have read the document, in full. Read along in the absurdity for things like an exert from the Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” that you’re quizzed on many sections after you read it and a visual acuity test.

LPK: How does the vision test work?

AG: It’s a Skittles take on an old school style visual acuity test: asking consumers to self-administer the test from a vision chart as another absurd way to acknowledge they completely understand the document.

LPK: How does this campaign aim to redefine the consumer experience with the Skittles brand?

AG: Gen Z has had more change in their lives than any other generation and currently experiences big life change moments like going to college, getting their first job or buying their first home. So, bringing a big change to their favorite candy, no matter how delicious the change may be, was bound to cause some conflicting emotions. In true Skittles fashion, we decided to lean into that. We are asking consumers to actively participate with a Skittles brand experiences to both educate them about the product and build excitement for new crunchy Skittles Pop'd.

LPK: What’s next in 2025 for Skittles?

AG: Mars is constantly looking for new and exciting ways to engage fans. In typical Skittles fashion, you’ll have to wait and see what pleasantly perplexing things are to come.

