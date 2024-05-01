Junkless Chewy Granola Bars is unveiling refreshed packaging, a new logo, and a colorful new website. Accompanied by a dynamic marketing campaign urging consumers to “de-junk” their lives, Junkless is poised to revolutionize the granola bar market.

Following the acquisition of Junkless by Impact Capital, the private equity group of Mike Repole’s family office, just six months ago, the brand has undergone a transformation. With vibrant colors, playful typography, and engaging “speech bubbles” highlighting product benefits like “no fake stuff!”, the brand's new look is set to captivate a broader audience, and its new packaging is rolling out nationwide now.

In tandem with the brand refresh, a robust marketing campaign centered around “de-junking your life” is set to launch today. The campaign features strategic partnerships, including with The Home Edit, inclusive of custom content and co-branded social media giveaways. In addition, the brand will execute influencer collaborations, social media activations, billboards, digital and retail media, as well as in-store displays.

Junkless is also adding to its line-up by introducing a new flavor: Double Chocolate Chewy Granola Bars. True to the brand's ethos, these bars boast simple, clean ingredients, including 100% whole grain oats and less sugar than the leading national brand.

“With a fresh new look, expanded distribution, and a powerful marketing push, the sky is the limit for JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars,” says Brian Camus, president of Junkless. “The ‘Junkless’ trademark carries immense potential that can touch any category—we're committed to transforming it into a megabrand and we’re just getting started.”

