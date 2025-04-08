Beyond Good receives Good Egg Award from Chocolate Scorecard

Beyond Good, the only chocolate and vanilla brand that is transparently made at the source in Madagascar, has received the Good Egg Award by the Chocolate Scorecard initiative. Now in its sixth year, this international ranking list is coordinated by Be Slavery Free, charitable coalition campaigning against modern slavery.

“Doing things differently requires taking risks. We’re really proud of our unique supply chain for its ability to deliver not only a more flavorful chocolate, but a positive impact for our farmers and the 89 species that call our cocoa forest their home,” says Tim McCollum, founder and CEO of Beyond Good. “The Chocolate Scorecard is starting to shine a light on important things, and we are honored to once again receive a Good Egg for our positive impact.”

The Chocolate Scorecard ranks companies based on six categories: traceability and transparency across supply chains, whether they pay farmers a living income, efforts to prevent the use of child labor, action on climate and deforestation, how they support agroforestry, and eliminating the use of harmful pesticides. Beyond Good received the highest possible rating—green beans—in each of these areas.

“Consumers are being asked to swallow record chocolate prices, and shrinking products. The least they expect is chocolate free from slavery,” says Fuzz Kitto, co-director at Be Slavery Free. “The Chocolate Scorecard will help shoppers make smart purchases this Easter. Chocolate companies love to talk about policies and commitments, but 25 years since they promised to eliminate child labor from the supply chain, it's time to stop cocoa washing and innovate more effective action.”

Beyond Good is the only U.S. chocolate brand to operate a factory at the source, in Madagascar, which enables it to source the best quality cocoa directly from the farmers who grow it and completely circumvent the troubled supply chain that fuels the rest of the mainstream category. Sourcing directly from farmers means the company can guarantee an ethical, sustainable, and 100% traceable supply chain while controlling quality. The company has a field team dedicated to ensuring the farms are completely free from child labor, farmers receive premium pay for their crops, and the abundant ecosystem in Madagascar is replenished through agroforestry methods without pesticides.

The company will be releasing an inaugural ESG report later this month, which will highlight its commitment to improving the social and environmental practices of the chocolate industry.

