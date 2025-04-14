RXBAR co-founder debuts zero-sugar candy bar

Hormbles Chormbles, a better-for-you candy brand, has launched its first line of high-protein, zero-sugar, chocolate-flavored candy bars. Packed with 10 g protein, 0 g sugar, and 100 calories, Hormbles Chormbles exists to “Make Candy Make Sense,ˮ born out of the idea that there should be a guilt-free option for those looking for a healthier, delicious indulgence.

Founded by Jared Smith, co-founder of RXBAR, Hormbles Chormbles was created to bridge the gap between the candy aisle and the nutrition world. Unlike other protein snacks trying to imitate candy, Hormbles Chormbles is candy first, made for those looking for a sweet treat with added nutritional value. With sugar removed, each 33 g Hormbles Chormbles bar is crafted using high-quality whey and milk protein, meaning it is nutrient-rich and contains all essential amino acids.

“Candy never really made sense to me,ˮ says Jared Smith, Hormbles Chormbles founder and CEO. “At RXBAR, we prioritized transparency and whole food ingredients, yet I still found myself reaching for whatever candy or snack was around. I had a cognitive dissonance with nutrition. I understood its importance, but I still craved candy. There was an opportunity to bridge the gap between the nutrition world and candy. Thatʼs why we created Hormbles Chormbles. We removed the sugar and calories, then added protein, and made candy that makes sense.ˮ

“The candy you got as a kid on Halloween is still the same today. Itʼs loaded with sugar and offers no nutritional value,ˮ Smith adds. “At Hormbles Chormbles, weʼre shaking up the candy aisle with something thatʼs never been done before.ˮ

With protein becoming a mass-market trend and candy remaining one of the most consumed categories with 98% of American households purchasing candy annually, Hormbles Chormbles is in a prime position to disrupt both categories, the brand says. The macro-nutrient profile of Hormbles Chormbles is reflective of the brandʼs commitment to innovation.

Peter Rahal, RXBAR co-founder and founder of David, sits as a key advisor for Hormbles Chormbles, where he lends his expertise to the brandʼs strategic growth to break into the $28.1B U.S. chocolate candy market.

Hormbles Chormbles is now available for purchase at hormbles.com. The product is available in four flavors - Salted Fudge, Classic Milk, Cookies and Creme, and Peanut Butter - retailing for $39.99 per box of 12 bars.

