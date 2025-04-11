MycoTechnology flavor modifier achieves FEMA GRAS status

MycoTechnology, Inc. has announced that its new ClearHT natural flavor has received Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status from the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) for use as a flavor with modifying properties (FMP) in multiple food and beverage categories.

Discovered from the honey truffle, a unique species of fungi with a rich history of use, ClearHT natural flavor is the newest addition to MycoTechnology’s portfolio of innovative taste solutions. At low inclusion levels, it enhances flavors such as citrus, caramel, vanilla, spice, butter, cream, candied fruit, toffee, and offers new ways to modulate sweetness, helping to address continued consumer demand for better-tasting, healthier products. It can also reduce the perception of common off-notes like bitterness and astringency to improve the overall sweetness quality of food. It will be available for use in markets that recognize FEMA GRAS determinations by early 2026.

“Achieving FEMA GRAS status affirms the safety of ClearHT natural flavor and opens new opportunities in many regions,” says Sue Potter, Ph.D., VP, global regulatory affairs at MycoTechnology. “This is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand the availability of our ingredient solutions to global markets.”

Jordi Ferre, MycoTechnology’s CEO, adds, “We are proud to introduce ClearHT natural flavor, our latest innovation in MycoTechnology’s line of transformative ingredient solutions. Our team has continued to demonstrate exceptional progress in scale-up, safety validation, and applications development in preparation for commercial availability. This approval marks another important step in our mission to promote healthier, better-tasting food and beverages.”

