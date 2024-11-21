We're officially in the "circle back" season, as some Instagram memes about emails teasingly say: as in, the throes of the holidays, including Thanksgiving next week and Christmas, Hanukkah, and others next month.

Candy producers, however, are not taking a break (except maybe Kit Kat): there have been a slew of seasonal products released as early as August this year, aimed at making consumers' holidays even merrier.

Recent press releases that have crossed my desk include:

We also can't forget Advent calendars. I was at Aldi the other day and they had some pretty interesting ones, like wine- and cheese-themed varieties, but confectionery manufacturers have consumers covered with:

Holiday gatherings also provide an opportunity to share one's favorite snacks and candies with family and friends. According to NCA, 95% of Americans say they plan to share chocolate and candy with friends and family for the winter holidays. NCA also shares that "there's no wrong way to eat a candy cane": 54% of people say they start with the straight end, while 30% of respondents enjoy the curved end first and 16% of people break it into pieces before they eat it.

Candy Industry would like to wish all of its readers a happy holiday season—feel free to email me at ParkerKuhnE@bnpmedia.com with your favorite treat to enjoy or share during these months.