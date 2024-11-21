We're officially in the "circle back" season, as some Instagram memes about emails teasingly say: as in, the throes of the holidays, including Thanksgiving next week and Christmas, Hanukkah, and others next month.
Candy producers, however, are not taking a break (except maybe Kit Kat): there have been a slew of seasonal products released as early as August this year, aimed at making consumers' holidays even merrier.
Recent press releases that have crossed my desk include:
- Haribo holiday-edition gummies, such as a train, candy cane and reindeer shapes, and gifting pieces
- Aldi seasonal confectionery items
- YumEarth better-for-you candy canes
- Hershey holiday LTOs (Sugar Cookie Reese's, anyone?)
- Mars LTOs (Holiday Toasted Peanut M&M's—yes, please)
We also can't forget Advent calendars. I was at Aldi the other day and they had some pretty interesting ones, like wine- and cheese-themed varieties, but confectionery manufacturers have consumers covered with:
- Harry Potter Marauder's Map Trivia Advent Calendar, from Jelly Belly
- Sour Patch Kids' Advent calendar
- Tony's Chocolonely Countdown Calendar
Holiday gatherings also provide an opportunity to share one's favorite snacks and candies with family and friends. According to NCA, 95% of Americans say they plan to share chocolate and candy with friends and family for the winter holidays. NCA also shares that "there's no wrong way to eat a candy cane": 54% of people say they start with the straight end, while 30% of respondents enjoy the curved end first and 16% of people break it into pieces before they eat it.
Candy Industry would like to wish all of its readers a happy holiday season—feel free to email me at ParkerKuhnE@bnpmedia.com with your favorite treat to enjoy or share during these months.