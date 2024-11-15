As the holiday season approaches, The Hershey Company is spreading cheer with an array of new treats. Leading this year's lineup are the all-new Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie alongside returning products from Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher, and Cadbury.

"Hershey has always been at the heart of holiday traditions, offering a wide range of products that bring families together," says Heather Seamans, senior manager, holiday marketing at The Hershey Company. "This year, we're introducing new flavors and shapes like Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie that reflect the playful spirit of the season, bringing even more joy to holiday moments."

Holiday highlights include:

New Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santas: For the first time ever, the Kit Kat brand is shaking up the season with its crispy wafers in festive, new snack-sized shapes. The Santas combine the classic Kit Kat crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate.

For the first time ever, the Kit Kat brand is shaking up the season with its crispy wafers in festive, new snack-sized shapes. The Santas combine the classic Kit Kat crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate. New Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie (Available in regular, king and miniatures): Hershey has combined two holiday favorites into one Reese's Peanut Butter Sugar Cookie Cup. Especially created to showcase the classic flavor and texture of sugar cookies, the cookie pieces are stuffed within the creamy peanut butter that is normally in a Reese's cup.

Favorites with a festive spin:

New Reese's Shapes Assortment: Each bag of Reese's Holiday Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Shapes is filled with an assortment of seasonal-shaped Reese's candy.

Each bag of Reese's Holiday Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Shapes is filled with an assortment of seasonal-shaped Reese's candy. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Caramel Snack Size: These seasonally-wrapped holiday treats combine creamy peanut butter, gooey caramel, and smooth milk chocolate for a festive twist on a classic favorite.

These seasonally-wrapped holiday treats combine creamy peanut butter, gooey caramel, and smooth milk chocolate for a festive twist on a classic favorite. Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Santas: Do you think Santa eats chocolate and peanut butter shapes of himself? Consumers can munch on Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Santas while they ponder this question.

Twizzlers treats:

New Twizzlers Cherry Flavored Trees Standup Pouch: Shaped like festive evergreens, these chewy, sweet treats reportedly pop with bold cherry flavor.

Shaped like festive evergreens, these chewy, sweet treats reportedly pop with bold cherry flavor. New Twizzlers Merry Berry Punch Twists King Size: Bursting with fruity berry punch flavor.

Perfect for Gifting:

New Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox: (Re-)introducing the Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox, a returning favorite now available in a new gifting format. Each snowball is a blend of Cadbury's milk chocolate encased in a crisp sugar shell, creating a bite-sized treat.

(Re-)introducing the Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox, a returning favorite now available in a new gifting format. Each snowball is a blend of Cadbury's milk chocolate encased in a crisp sugar shell, creating a bite-sized treat. New Hershey's Kisses Cookies 'N' Crème Snowman Giftbox: Inside each box, consumers will find smooth white crème filled with crunchy cookie bits, all wrapped in snowman-themed foil.

Inside each box, consumers will find smooth white crème filled with crunchy cookie bits, all wrapped in snowman-themed foil. New Jolly Rancher Gummies Original and Sour Flavors Storybook: This holiday-themed treat brings together fruity Jolly Rancher flavors—Watermelon, Green Apple, Cherry, Grape, and Blue Raspberry—in soft, chewy gummies, packaged in a festive storybook design. Also available in Jolly Ranchers Gummies Sour Flavors.

More information on our products can be found at hersheyland.com, and pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.