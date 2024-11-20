Haribo is debuting three new treats for the holiday season, including a train, and bringing back four from previous years.

Gummies are more popular than ever in the confectionery category, especially amongst young people (57% of Gen Z candy fans prefer gummy candy to any other sweet treats).

Haribo's seasonal products, showcased below, can be found at most national retailers. Assortment and selection may vary. The products include:

New Haribo Holiday Train

These brand-new Holiday Trains will give the consumers a taste of the most popular Haribo shapes and flavors, the brand says. This novelty gift box offers eight bags of Haribo: two bags of the recently added innovations such as Goldbears Wild Berry and one bag of Unicorn-i-licious, along with classics such as two bags of classic Goldbears, two bags of Twin Snakes, and one bag of Starmix.

New Holiday Edition Goldbears

These green, white, and red Goldbears come in three flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple, and Raspberry, in a variety of sizes including a 9.5-oz lay-down bag full of minis, a 3.4-oz box, and a 4-oz bag.

New CandyRific Holiday Movie Night Snack Kits featuring HARIBO

CandyRific is featuring two brands in its new Holiday Movie Night Snack Kits: one sweet (Haribo Goldbears) and one savory (Orville Redenbacher’s Butter Microwave Popcorn). The buckets are available at Target.

Haribo Candy Cane Gummies

These holiday gummies include fruity and chewy candy cane-shaped treats in three flavors: Sugar Plum, Candy Apple, and Cheery Cherry.

Haribo Goldbear Candy Cane

Each cane is packed with Haribo's classic Goldbears in five flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, and Raspberry.

Haribo Sweet & Sour Reindeer

Each peg bag contains a mix of six flavors including Sweet Cherry, Sweet Apple, Sweet Blueberry, Sour Lemon, Sour Orange, and Sour Strawberry. Available in 4-oz and 10-oz bags.

Haribo's Holiday Goldbear Tin

This Goldbear-shaped tin includes 10 bags of the classic five-flavor Goldbears, available in red or green.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.