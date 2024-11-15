Jelly Belly is adding four new products to its Harry Potter collection just in time for the holiday season. Now available at JellyBelly.com and select retailers nationwide, consumers can immerse themselves in the wizarding world with two new beverage-inspired candies. Plus, the Marauder's Map Trivia Advent calendar allows patrons to count down the holidays with a sweet surprise. Last but not least, Jelly Belly is launching treats from the Honeydukes sweet shop in five shapes.

The new lineup includes:

Harry Potter Marauder's Map Trivia Advent Calendar: Consumers can countdown the holidays and uncover secrets using the Marauder's Map Advent Calendar. With a new surprise behind each door, the calendar features 10 jelly bean flavors: Green Apple, Watermelon, Candyfloss, Cherry, Lemon, Banana, Cinnamon, Tutti-Fruitti, Marshmallow, and Blueberry.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Jelly Beans Mini Glass Mug:

Harry Potter Pumpkin Juice Bottle: These pumpkin-flavored jelly beans were made to capture the essence of pumpkin juice, a drink in the wizarding world.

Harry Potter Honeydukes Tin with Magical Sweets: Inspired by the Honeydukes sweet shop, this collectible tin features new sweets in five shapes—Hedwig, Deathly Hallows, Potion Bottle, Lightning Bolt, and Sorting Hat—and can be enjoyed in five flavors: Berry, Sour Cherry, Tangerine, Watermelon, and Banana.

