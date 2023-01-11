The Specialty Food Association will begin accepting applications for its 2023 sofi Awards on March 1. Product-qualified SFA members in good standing are eligible to enter their products to win Gold or New Product awards in 53 product categories.

The sofi Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food since 1972. Award honorees are selected through a blind tasting process and are innovators in their categories. SFA’s partner, Rutgers Food Innovation Center, will manage the judging with the process housed at Rutgers FIC.

The sofi Award brings with it exposure to food buyers from top names in supermarkets, specialty retailers, foodservice, and distributors, as well as the press. The 2022 sofi Award winning products will be on display at booth #2809 at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, which kicks off on January 15.

New Product entries must have been introduced in the U.S. market after February 28, 2022 and before February 28, 2023. Products competing in all categories must be selling in the U.S. market no later than February 28, 2023.

New Product and Gold sofi winners will be announced in May. The 2023 Product of the Year and New Product of the Year Awards will be announced live at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show in June.

Non-member companies still have time to become a product-qualified SFA member and enter the competition.

More information about the sofi Awards can be found here.