Hershey's Kit Kat brand has announced its latest flavor innovation, Kit Kat Churro. The limited-edition treat is available nationwide starting this June.

The new flavor is a homage to the dessert that brings back memories of summer no matter where you are in the world, pairing a signature churro taste with the familiar crunch of a Kit Kat bar. Much like the freshly baked, sweet, doughy treat, Kit Kat Churro features buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between the brand's wafers. The new product will be on shelves nationwide just in time for National Churro Day on June 6. Kit Kat Churro will be available in standard, king, and snack size.

"We love seeing fan's responses to our limited-edition Kit Kat flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros," said Alex Herzog, associate Kit Kat brand manager. "We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair."

The latest Kit Kat Churro bar joins the list of previous limited-edition, seasonal, and permanent Kit Kat flavors including Kit Kat Fruity Cereal, Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin, Kit Kat Birthday Cake, Kit Kat Lemon Crisp, and more.

