Beginning November 17, Kit Kat brand fans will be able to break into bakery bliss with a new item: the Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar.

Biting into the new Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar delivers the experience of biting into a fresh doughnut, with smooth milk chocolate layered on top of doughnut-flavored creme.

"We know fans love our bakery inspired flavors like Kit Kat Birthday Cake—and we thought, 'who doesn't love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!'" says Alex Kuzior, associate Kit Kat brand manager. "The Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked doughnut from your favorite hometown bakery."

Available nationwide in standard and king sizes, the Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar joins the brand's impressive list of exciting, and sometimes unexpected, flavors including Mint + Dark Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, and more.

"Donut worry": the Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is here to stay, and is a permanent addition to the Kit Kat lineup.

