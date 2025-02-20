Hershey's Kit Kat brand is launching Kit Kat Cotton Candy, a limited-edition flavor that combines the crunchy wafer and smooth chocolate with a cotton candy twist.

Kit Kat Cotton Candy is available at select club retailers nationwide, including Costco, while supplies last. The flavor is part of a variety pack along with two other flavors, Milk Chocolate and Vanilla.

AllRecipes.com was one of the first to announce the new flavor, linking to Instagrammer @costcoaisles' post on the new product.

