Today, Mondelēz International's Oreo brand unveiled the newest limited edition flavor, Churro, which features a brand-new fried dough-flavored cookie. Eagle-eyed Oreo fans may remember that a similar Churro cookie was the brand's mystery flavor in 2019.

This spring, the Oreo brand is delivering a creative spin on a beloved dessert. Introducing Oreo Churro sandwich cookies, featuring a brand-new fried dough-flavored cookie with churro flavor creme and sugar inclusions. The limited-time treat perfectly captures the dessert in one bite, according to the brand, and is available nationwide while supplies last.

The Oreo brand revealed the Oreo Churro cookie on its social channels (Instagram & TikTok) and shared that the product will be hitting shelves starting March 27.

