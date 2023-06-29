Recent survey data revealed that the majority of Americans (60%) would gladly pluck a pickle off your plate—with nearly half (45%) going so far as to trade a basket of fries for one. That’s why HelloFresh is embracing the pickle craze with a surprise for pickle enthusiasts: the HelloFresh Pickle Box. In celebration of National Pickle Month in July, the limited-edition Pickle Box features everything from tangy snacks like classic dill pickle chips to treats like a tub of pickle-flavored cotton candy.

“Inspired by consumers' passion and devotion for all things pickles, we’re excited to introduce the HelloFresh Pickle Box and offer a truly unique and flavorful snacking experience,” said Kirsten Walpert, VP of brand marketing, HelloFresh US. “The box includes a combination of classic, sour, and sweet pickles together with salty snacks and even dill-flavored sweet treats, like a pickle-flavored freeze pop! We hope that pickle fans everywhere will enjoy celebrating National Pickle Month with this specialty box."

The HelloFresh Pickle Box includes the below and comes with tasting scorecards to rate these treats based on flavor, aroma, and taste:

Fairy Tale Cotton Candy Pickle Cotton Candy

Fairy Tale Cotton Candy Spicy Pickle Cotton Candy

SuckerPunch Snappy Pickle Chips, Classic Dill

SuckerPunch Snappy Sweet Pickle Chips, Bread & Butter

SuckerPunch Hydration Pickle Juice with Electrolytes

SuckerPunch Digestion Pickle Juice with Probiotics

Lay's Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips

Pop Daddy Pretzels Dill Pickle Pretzel Sticks

Ass Kickin' Spicy Pickle Peanuts

Ass Kickin' Spicy Pickle Popcorn, Premium Microwave Popcorn

Van Holten’s Warheads Extreme Sour Single Pickle-in-a-Pouch

Van Holten’s Tapatio Pickle Salsa Picante Single Pickle-in-a-Pouch

Van Holten’s Big Papa Hearty Dill Single Pickle-in-a-Pouch

Van Holten's Pickle Ice Flavored Freeze Pop

The HelloFresh Pickle Box survey results

The HelloFresh Pickle Box survey offers a glimpse into the pickle preferences of Americans:

Pickle Lovers Unite – When a pickle makes its way to your plate at a diner, deli, or barbecue, how do you respond? How one answers describes the two kinds of people in this world: the pickle givers and the pickle takers. And while 2 in 5 Americans (40%) are pickle givers, 60% are pickle takers who will gladly pluck that pickle off your plate.

– When a pickle makes its way to your plate at a diner, deli, or barbecue, how do you respond? How one answers describes the two kinds of people in this world: the pickle givers and the pickle takers. And while 2 in 5 Americans (40%) are pickle givers, 60% are pickle takers who will gladly pluck that pickle off your plate. Crazy Pickle Combinations – Almost half of Americans (48%) said they would like to try pickles wrapped in bacon and 42% of Americans think pizza topped with pickles would be a fun treat.

– Almost half of Americans (48%) said they would like to try pickles wrapped in bacon and 42% of Americans think pizza topped with pickles would be a fun treat. Pickle Juice, Please! – Nearly 2 in 5 Americans are more likely to drink the leftover pickle juice straight from the jar (37%) than pour it down the drain (36%).

The HelloFresh Pickle Box is $29.99 plus shipping, and is available for purchase with no subscription required starting Monday, July 10 at HelloFreshPickleBox.com. Customers can claim the HelloFresh Pickle Box on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last.