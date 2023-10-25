To help families embrace the magic of the holiday season, Keebler is encouraging consumers to create moments of togetherness through the release of two new products: Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes and Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Keebler is celebrating the 20th anniversary of iconic holiday movie, Elf, with the release of Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes. This exclusive release is a festive take on Keebler's beloved Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread complemented by white fudge. The packaging includes four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film, along with special packaging that celebrates two decades of the holiday movie.

Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts

Keebler is elevating holiday baking with the release of its Pretzel Pie Crusts, a salty and sweet take on the brand's ready-to-eat crusts. These ready-to-eat crusts are perfect for both bake and no-bake pies. Consumers can simply add their favorite fillings, and within minutes, their holiday creations are ready to be served.

"We are excited to help spread holiday magic this season and offer families delicious ways to create more meaningful moments," said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. "With our tasty holiday offerings, everyone can enjoy moments of togetherness, whether they're creating holiday desserts with our new Pretzel Pie Crusts or celebrating the 20th anniversary of an iconic film with the Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes."

For even more holiday magic, consumers can interact with Ernie through Keebler's immersive digital platform, Open for Magic. The platform offers fans the chance to connect with Keebler's Ernie the Elf and everybody's favorite human raised by elves, Buddy the Elf, by building a virtual gingerbread house with their families. Additionally, bakers can get inspiration for their holiday dishes through new seasonal recipes.

Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes and Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online.

Ferrero Group (Ferrara) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.